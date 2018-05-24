Catholic World News

Pope: ‘foolish lie’ to connect Islam with terrorism

May 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Connecting terrorism with Islam is “a foolish lie,” Pope Francis said in an interview with an Italian newspaper.

