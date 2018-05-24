Catholic World News

Honduran diplomat’s wife reports Cardinal Maradiaga led her into financial scam

May 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The wife of a former Honduran ambassador to the Holy See tells the National Catholic Register that Cardinal Oscar Maradiaga steered her toward a financial adviser who took all her life savings. Cardinal Maradiaga, who already faces charges of financial misconduct, is chairman of the Council of Cardinals advising Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!