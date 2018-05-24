Catholic World News

Bishop declares: ‘The dirty game in Nicaragua is over!’

May 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The peace we are looking for is not the peace of cemeteries, nor that of subjugated slaves,” said the bishop who serves as spokesman for Church-brokered talks between the government and opposition in Nicaragua. Daniel Ortega—the leftist Sandinista leader who overthrew the Somoza regime in 1979, and subsequently led Nicaragua from 1979-1990, and again since 2007—now faces significant student protests against his own repressive regime.

