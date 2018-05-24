Catholic World News

Report: Pope concerned that Chilean bishops may have entrusted seminaries to ‘priests suspected of active homosexuality’

May 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of the Pope’s meetings with Chilean bishops last week, the Vatican released a brief letter to Chile’s bishops. Il Sismografo—whose editorial director is a Chilean journalist who once worked for Vatican Radio—has published what purports to be the full text of a May 15 letter from the Pope to Chile’s bishops. In footnote 25, Pope Francis reportedly referred to “serious accusations against some bishops or superiors who are believed to have entrusted these educational institutions to priests suspected of active homosexuality.”

