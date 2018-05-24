Catholic World News

Organization calls for Church role to protect human rights of Venezuelan detainees

May 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Regional and European leaders should strongly press the Maduro government to allow independent figures, including Catholic Church representatives, to visit intelligence services detainees,” Human Rights Watch stated. “Detainees, who include many political prisoners, told relatives they were barricading themselves in a section of cellblocks and requesting mediation by independent figures, including the Catholic Church.”

