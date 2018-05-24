Catholic World News

Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church begins ‘missionary decade’

May 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Every day, all of us have to read and listen to the Word of God, as well as pray for the missionary work of our Church,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk. “St. John Paul II used to say: if [the] Church ceases being a missionary one ... then [the] Church stops being a Church.”

