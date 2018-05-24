Catholic World News

Serbian Orthodox patriarch says Eastern Catholics are ‘tearing apart the robe of Christ’

May 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Irinej, 87, has led the Serbian Orthodox Church since 2010. In addition to criticizing “Uniates” (Eastern Catholics), he strongly criticized Ukrainian Orthodox Christians who are not in communion with the Moscow Patriarchate.

