Catholic World News

Persecution of Church in China continues despite talk of a thaw

May 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on MercatorNet

CWN Editor's Note: “China is reluctant to sign an agreement with the Holy See on the selection and appointment of Catholic bishops,” said Father Bernardo Cervellera, editor of AsiaNews. “I do not consider this agreement as positive for the Church, because the regime would select the candidates. However, some in China regard it as dangerous for the government too ... The optimism transmitted to the media was part of a Vatican campaign aimed at persuading the Chinese side to sign the agreement.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!