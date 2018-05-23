Catholic World News

Vatican bank reports profits down, focus on ethics

May 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In its annual report, released on May 22, the Vatican bank reports a drop in profits, but emphasizes its commitment to ethical investing. The Institute for Religious Works (IOR) showed a profit of €31.9 million in 2017, down from €36 million the previous year. The IOR report attributed the decreased profits to low interest rates, but also to a “commitment to affirm the importance of ethics over profit” by choosing ethical investments and refusing to reach out-of-court settlements with former officials charged with financial misconduct.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

