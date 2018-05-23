Catholic World News

Archbishop Chaput: German intercommunion proposal threatens Church unity

May 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on First Things

CWN Editor's Note: In a pointed essay appearing in First Things, Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia argues that the proposal for intercommunion that has been approved by a majority of German bishops strikes at the heart of Catholic teaching regarding the Eucharist, and threatens the unity of the Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!