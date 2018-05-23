Catholic World News

Cardinal Brandmüller: calls for women’s ordination are heretical

May 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Brandmüller has said that the active promotion of women’s ordination meets the definition of heresy and merits ecclesiastical discipline.

