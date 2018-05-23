Catholic World News

English bishops complain of anti-Catholicism at BBC

May 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Two Catholic bishops have complained of anti-Catholic bigotry at the BBC, after a television interviewer questioned Conservative Party leader Jacob Rees-Mogg about his faith, suggesting that the politician’s Catholicism would make it impossible for him to become prime minister.

