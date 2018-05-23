Catholic World News

Bomb scare near Vatican during papal audience

May 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Rome cordoned off a section of the Via della Conciliazione, the road that leads into St. Peter’s Square, as Pope Francis spoke at his Wednesday public audience on May 23. Responding to a bomb threat at a bank a few blocks from the Vatican, police evacuated offices and blocked traffic before a search determined that there was no explosive.

