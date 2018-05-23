Catholic World News

Pope asks for prayers for Catholics in China

May 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope prayed that Chinese Catholics “may live their faith with generosity and serenity” and “be able to make concrete gestures of fraternity, harmony, and reconciliation in full communion with the Successor of Peter.”

