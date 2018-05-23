Catholic World News

Pope begins series of weekly audiences devoted to Confirmation

May 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: From April 11 to May 16, Pope Francis devoted his weekly general audiences to the Sacrament of Baptism.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!