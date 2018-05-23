Catholic World News

Catholics protest land grab for Vietnam project

May 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Government officials have evicted 50,000 people from their homes in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly Saigon) to make way for a trade and financial center. The city’s oldest parish is also threatened with closure.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!