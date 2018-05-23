Catholic World News

Australian archbishop steps down following conviction for concealing abuse

May 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

CWN Editor's Note: In 2002, at the high point of the clerical abuse crisis in the United States, Archbishop Philip Wilson spoke with US bishops for three hours at their Dallas meeting. The US bishops’ spokesman at the time described the Australian prelate as “wise in matters of faith, skilled in diocesan leadership, and experienced in dealing with the scandal and the pain and misfortune that clerical crimes bring upon bishops, the people, and the Church.” Archbishop Wilson later served as president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference from 2006 to 2012.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

