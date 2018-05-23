Catholic World News

‘Become bold witnesses of God’s love in a wounded world,’ Pope tells confirmandi

May 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his remarks in a video message to the French Diocese of Pontoise’s Grand Assembly of Pentecost, at which 1,000 people received the Sacrament of Confirmation.

