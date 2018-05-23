Catholic World News

Pope to meet more survivors of Chile’s most infamous abuser priest

May 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On June 1-3, Pope Francis will meet with seven priests and two laymen who were abused by Father Fernando Karadima.

