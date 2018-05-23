Catholic World News

CCD grants $47K to Biblical literacy projects

May 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “It is heartening to see the renewed interest in Biblical literacy at every level of formation and Church life,” said Auxiliary Bishop Robert Brennan of Rockville Centre as the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine’s grants were announced.

