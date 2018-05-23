Catholic World News

Report: Pope toned down recent comments on Venezuela

May 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on L'Espresso

CWN Editor's Note: Sandro Magister reported that the Pope’s comments on Venezuela during his Sunday Regina Coeli address were more tame than the text provided to journalists beforehand.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!