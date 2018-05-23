Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops demand justice for tortured prisoners

May 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Breitbart

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the Spanish-language text of the statement. In its front-page coverage of developments in Venezuela, L’Osservatore Romano (5/23 Italian edition) highlighted President Trump’s new executive order and the condemnation of the recent Venezuelan election by 13 Latin American nations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!