Australian archbishop convicted of concealing abuse

May 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Philip Wilson of Adelaide has been found guilty of failing to inform authorities about sexual abuse. The court found that the archbishop had heard credible charges against a priest in the 1970s, but kept them secret. Archbishop Wilson is the highest ranking Catholic prelate ever convicted on criminal charges of covering up abuse.



The archbishop—who has consistently denied that he was aware of the abuse—may appeal the verdict.

