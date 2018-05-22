Catholic World News

Child immigrants should not be separated from parents, USCCB initiative states in action alert

May 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Tell DHS Not to Separate Families,” Justice for Immigrants stated in a suggested message to members of Congress. “Prevent DHS from Receiving Funding for This Harmful and Costly Practice. Propose More Humane Solutions, Such As Alternatives to Detention.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

