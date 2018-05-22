Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat: those who commit genocide, war crimes must be held accountable

May 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, the Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, made his remarks at a UN Security Council open debate devoted to “upholding international law within the context of the maintenance of international peace and security.”

