Pope urges frank discussion of Italian vocations crisis

May 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the bishops of Italy, Pope Francis proposed that dioceses with an abundance of priests share them with dioceses facing priest shortages. He also called for “evangelical poverty and transparency” and the reduction or merger of dioceses. The Holy Father encouraged the Italian bishops to discuss the issue freely, without fear of giving offense. “It is not a sin to criticize the Pope here,” he said.

