12 bishops, priests, religious declared venerable

May 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Among the 12 are Cardinal August Hlond (1881-1948), who served as Primate of Poland, and Brother Norbert (John) McAuliffe (1886-1959), an American missionary in Uganda.

