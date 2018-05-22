Catholic World News

Italian prelate endorses American Jesuit’s ‘new pastoral attitude toward LGBT Catholics’

May 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Matteo Zuppi of Bologna offered his endorsement of Father James Martin’s book (Building a Bridge) in an article in the US Jesuit magazine America.

