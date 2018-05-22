Catholic World News

Chaldean patriarch sees appointment as cardinal as sign of Pope’s closeness to Iraqi Christians

May 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Louis Raphaël I Sako said that “with Iraq the decision to create a cardinal shows his real closeness to the country and to the people ... It will be a source of strength in my service for all, following the model of Pope Francis.”

