Muslims join Catholics in welcoming appointment of new Pakistani cardinal

May 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Coutts “is the pride of the Christian community and our beloved Pakistan,” a Muslim government minister tweeted. “Congratulations to the Christian community.”

