Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan welcomes Trump administration’s separation of abortion from Title X funding

May 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Planned Parenthood is a huge recipient of those funds, as much as $50-$60 million annually,” LifeNews.com reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!