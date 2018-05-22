Catholic World News

Prelates applaud Kansas, Oklahoma for protecting religious liberty of foster-care, adoption providers

May 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Nine states have enacted similar legislation; in contrast, Catholic agencies have faced discrimination elsewhere because of Catholic teaching on same-sex marriage.

