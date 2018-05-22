Catholic World News

Re-elected, Venezuela’s Maduro faces global criticism, US sanctions

May 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: L’Osservatore Romano (5/21-5/22 Italian edition) devoted front-page coverage to the reelection of Nicolas Maduro’s as Venezuela’s president. The nation’s bishops stated that the election lacked legitimacy.

