Chilean bishop suspends 20% of his priests for involvement in child-abuse network

May 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Chilean bishop has suspended more than one-fifth of the priests in his diocese, because of their reported involvement in a network engaged in pornography and child abuse. Bishop Alejandro Goic Karmelic of Rangacua, who heads the Chilean bishops’ committee on sexual abuse, had reportedly been informed about the network more than a year ago, but delayed taking action. Bishop Goic—one of the 31 active Chilean bishops who tendered their resignations last week—is already 78 years old and thus well beyond normative retirement age.

