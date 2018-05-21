Catholic World News

Chilean abuse victim: Pope said I should be happy as a homosexual

May 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Chilean sex-abuse victim has told the Italian media that Pope Francis affirmed him in his homosexual identity. Juan Carlos Cruz quoted the Pontiff as saying: “God made you like that and he loves you like that and I do not care.” The Pope said that “you have to be happy with who you are,” Cruz told reporters.



The Vatican has not issued any statement to confirm or deny the report. Cruz said that the Pontiff made his remarks during a private meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

