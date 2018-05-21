Chilean abuse victim: Pope said I should be happy as a homosexual
May 21, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: A Chilean sex-abuse victim has told the Italian media that Pope Francis affirmed him in his homosexual identity. Juan Carlos Cruz quoted the Pontiff as saying: “God made you like that and he loves you like that and I do not care.” The Pope said that “you have to be happy with who you are,” Cruz told reporters.
The Vatican has not issued any statement to confirm or deny the report. Cruz said that the Pontiff made his remarks during a private meeting.
May. 21, 2018 12:55 PM ET USA
Whoever decided at the Vatican to keep quiet about this, should know that silence from the Holy See will be interpreted only as a confirmation of this report. This is not about the Pope's or anybody else's personal reputation, this is about affirming or discarding the doctrinal teachings of the Church.