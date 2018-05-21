Catholic World News

Chilean abuse victim: Pope said I should be happy as a homosexual

May 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Chilean sex-abuse victim has told the Italian media that Pope Francis affirmed him in his homosexual identity. Juan Carlos Cruz quoted the Pontiff as saying: “God made you like that and he loves you like that and I do not care.” The Pope said that “you have to be happy with who you are,” Cruz told reporters.

The Vatican has not issued any statement to confirm or deny the report. Cruz said that the Pontiff made his remarks during a private meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: feedback - May. 21, 2018 12:55 PM ET USA

    Whoever decided at the Vatican to keep quiet about this, should know that silence from the Holy See will be interpreted only as a confirmation of this report. This is not about the Pope's or anybody else's personal reputation, this is about affirming or discarding the doctrinal teachings of the Church.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

The Island (English subtitled)