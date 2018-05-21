Catholic World News

Christian holiness began at Pentecost, Pope tells pilgrims

May 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: With the coming of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost, “Christian holiness began, because the Holy Spirit is the source of holiness, which isn’t the privilege of a few, but the vocation of all,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered for the recitation of the Regina Coeli in St. Peter’s Square (video).

