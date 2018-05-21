Catholic World News

Pope announces names of 14 new cardinals

May 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The 14, who will be elevated on June 29, include the patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, three prelates who work in the Roman Curia, and bishops in Pakistan, Portugal, Peru, Madagascar, Italy, and Japan. Three of the 14 are over 80 and ineligible to vote in a conclave: the Pope wished to honor a retired Bolivian bishop, a retired Mexican bishop, and a Claretian priest who “have distinguished themselves for their service to the Church.”

