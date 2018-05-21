Catholic World News

Paul VI, Archbishop Romero to be canonized in October

May 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Six blesseds will be canonized on October 14: Paul VI (1897-1978, Pope from 1963-78); Archbishop Óscar Romero (1917-80), martyr; Father Francesco Spinelli (1853-1913), founder of the Sisters Adorers of the Blessed Sacrament; Father Vincenzo Romano (1751-1831); Sister Maria Katharina Kasper (1820-98), foundress of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ; and Sister Ignacia Nazaria March Mesa (1889-1943), foundress of the Missionaries of the Crusade.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!