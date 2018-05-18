Catholic World News

President Trump issues message for Ramadan

May 18, 2018

White House

CWN Editor's Note: “Those observing Ramadan can strengthen our communities, help those in need, and serve as good examples for how to live a holy life,” the president stated. “Ramadan reminds us of the richness Muslims add to the religious tapestry of American life.”

