Pope auctions Lamborghini; proceeds help resettle Iraqi Christians

May 18, 2018

Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “We are very grateful to Pope Francis for making this fatherly gesture,” said the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church. “The Pontiff is the father of the whole Church and thinks of everyone, particularly those who are suffering as greatly as we are.”

