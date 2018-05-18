Catholic World News

‘From competition to collaboration’ is theme of Vatican’s annual Ramadan message to Muslims

May 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Interreligious competition wounds the image of religions and their followers, and it fosters the view that religions are not sources of peace, but of tension and violence,” the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue stated. “To prevent and overcome these negative consequences, it is important that we Christians and Muslims recall the religious and moral values that we share, while acknowledging our differences.”

