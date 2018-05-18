Catholic World News

+Cardinal Darío Castrillón Hoyos, 89

May 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Colombian prelate led the Congregation for the Clergy (1996-2006) and the Pontifical Commission Ecclesia Dei (2000-2009).

