Pope’s Q & A with priests, religious of Diocese of Rome

May 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office had earlier released the Pope’s address to Roman priests and religious. The question and answer session, like the address, focused on “spiritual sicknesses” identified by diocesan officials.

