Catholic Relief Services official: There’s little hope for an end to border violence in Gaza

May 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In related developments highlighted by the Vatican newspaper in its front-page coverage, Israel attacked Hamas in Gaza, and urgently needed medical supplies were delivered there.

