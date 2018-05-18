Catholic World News

Popes’ communication styles may differ, but message is same, says former spokesman

May 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Federico Lombardi, SJ, served as director of the Holy See Press Office from 2006 to 2016.

