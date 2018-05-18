Catholic World News

Delhi archdiocese launches prayer and fasting campaign for India

May 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anil Couto of Delhi asked Catholics to pray and fast on Fridays until next spring’s elections. “We are witnessing a turbulent political atmosphere which poses a threat to the democratic principles enshrined in our constitution and the secular fabric of our nation,” he said.

