As Church-brokered talks begin, Nicaraguan protesters confront Ortega

May 18, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Daniel Ortega—the leftist Sandinista leader who overthrew the Somoza regime in 1979, and subsequently led Nicaragua from 1979-1990, and again since 2007—now faces significant student protests against his own repressive regime. The bishops recently announced they would mediate, and the first day of televised talks took place at a seminary.

