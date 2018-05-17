Catholic World News

Myanmar: bishops alarmed by government attacks on Christian villages

May 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders in Myanmar have raised the alarm after government forces attacked villages of the Kachin ethnic minority, driving more than 7,000 Christians from their homes near the Chinese border.

