Pope receives new ambassadors from seven countries

May 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On May 17, Pope Francis accepted the diplomatic credentials of seven new ambassadors to the Holy See: from Denmark, Ethiopia, Finland, Lesotho, Mongolia, Pakistan, and Tanzania.

