Pope concludes meetings with Chilean bishops; no immediate action announced

May 17, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: On May 17, Pope Francis concluded three days of meetings with the bishops of Chile, whom he had summoned to Rome for an urgent discussion of the sex-abuse scandal in that country. Although the Vatican did not announce any immediate actions to address the scandal, the Holy Father thanked the Chilean prelates for their commitment to “all the changes and resolutions that we will have to implement in the short, medium, and long term to restore justice and ecclesial communion.”

